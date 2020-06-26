All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6721 Forrestvale Lane

6721 Forrestvale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Forrestvale Ln, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6721 Forrestvale Lane Available 07/05/19 Quaint 3BR/1BA with Mother in Law Suite in Town N' Country - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 7/5/19. Quaint 3BR/1BA Town N' Country home on cul-de-sac with Mother in Law suite. Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan with living and dining area, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great fenced backyard with storage space and Mother in law studio apartment with living area, bath and kitchen. Great location on cul-de-sac close Veterans Expressway and shopping. Call now to schedule a viewing. Property tenant occupied and can be viewed on Mondays 4pm-6pm and Sundays 10am-2pm with 24 notice.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1179328?accessKey=5a65

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4100258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have any available units?
6721 Forrestvale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have?
Some of 6721 Forrestvale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Forrestvale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Forrestvale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Forrestvale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Forrestvale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane offer parking?
No, 6721 Forrestvale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6721 Forrestvale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have a pool?
No, 6721 Forrestvale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6721 Forrestvale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Forrestvale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Forrestvale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Forrestvale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
