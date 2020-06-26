Amenities

6721 Forrestvale Lane Available 07/05/19 Quaint 3BR/1BA with Mother in Law Suite in Town N' Country



AVAILABLE 7/5/19. Quaint 3BR/1BA Town N' Country home on cul-de-sac with Mother in Law suite. Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan with living and dining area, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great fenced backyard with storage space and Mother in law studio apartment with living area, bath and kitchen. Great location on cul-de-sac close Veterans Expressway and shopping. Call now to schedule a viewing. Property tenant occupied and can be viewed on Mondays 4pm-6pm and Sundays 10am-2pm with 24 notice.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1179328?accessKey=5a65



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



