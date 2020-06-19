6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE

Amenities

extra storage microwave

Lovely rental in central location of the Town N Country area! This charming efficiency is available and ready to move-in! This spacious apartment offers a generous living room and large kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in area or kitchen island. Enjoy the outdoors in a nice backyard which has been fenced for privacy. The home also offers extra storage space with a shed in the yard. There's no better location for Florida living than this! There is easy access to the close to shopping, restaurants, lots of entertainment, Citrus Park Mall, International Tampa Airport, International Plaza, and Westshore Mall. Two golf courses are minutes away. Sink your toes in the white sand in the beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Don’t miss your opportunity - you will love living here!