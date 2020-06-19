All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE

6441 Willow Wood Lane · (407) 497-9846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6441 Willow Wood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
Lovely rental in central location of the Town N Country area! This charming efficiency is available and ready to move-in! This spacious apartment offers a generous living room and large kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in area or kitchen island. Enjoy the outdoors in a nice backyard which has been fenced for privacy. The home also offers extra storage space with a shed in the yard. There's no better location for Florida living than this! There is easy access to the close to shopping, restaurants, lots of entertainment, Citrus Park Mall, International Tampa Airport, International Plaza, and Westshore Mall. Two golf courses are minutes away. Sink your toes in the white sand in the beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Don’t miss your opportunity - you will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have any available units?
6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
