6346 Newtown Circle.

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1315 which includes the first months rent. This home features a gorgeous cook friendly kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. The layout is open with plenty of room for entertaining guests. There is a private balcony where one can enjoy their morning coff/tea. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Carpet,Balcony,Walk-in closets,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

