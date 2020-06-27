All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Location

6338 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
CHARMING CONDO in Gated, Waterfront Community! Two Large Bedrooms & Two Full Bathrooms. Centrally located with Shopping, Restaurants, Walmart all within walk distance! Open Floor Plan. Very large Great Room for relaxation and family time. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter-space. Also the kitchen has an eat-in area located next to front window. Lots of windows and natural light throughout unit. Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher. Owner has recently completed improvements, painting, and cleaning. The back of the unit has a very large screened-in porch enclosure to enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Laundry facility On-Site - in same building. North Bay Village has Great Amenities such as four pools, tennis courts, fitness & recreation building! Plus, Private Boat Lift and Boat Slips - RV/boat storage can be leased. Easy access to everything, including beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close. Unit is a practical, comfortable solution for family, tranquility, and nearby attractions. Available July 7th. ***Owner requires 1st month rent + last month rent + security deposit = $3000 to move in ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
