6338 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

CHARMING CONDO in Gated, Waterfront Community! Two Large Bedrooms & Two Full Bathrooms. Centrally located with Shopping, Restaurants, Walmart all within walk distance! Open Floor Plan. Very large Great Room for relaxation and family time. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter-space. Also the kitchen has an eat-in area located next to front window. Lots of windows and natural light throughout unit. Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher. Owner has recently completed improvements, painting, and cleaning. The back of the unit has a very large screened-in porch enclosure to enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Laundry facility On-Site - in same building. North Bay Village has Great Amenities such as four pools, tennis courts, fitness & recreation building! Plus, Private Boat Lift and Boat Slips - RV/boat storage can be leased. Easy access to everything, including beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close. Unit is a practical, comfortable solution for family, tranquility, and nearby attractions. Available July 7th. ***Owner requires 1st month rent + last month rent + security deposit = $3000 to move in ***