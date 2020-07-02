All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

6332 Newtown Cir. # 32-B5

6332 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
carpet
2 Bedroom For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Tampa. This condo is located in the gated community of Northbay Village. This unit is located on the second floor of the complex. The flooring is well-maintained carpet throughout. The kitchen features white cabinets and plenty of counter space. The kitchen also has a small space for informal dinning. The first bedroom features an attached bath with a spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom features french doors as well as an attached bath that also doubles as the guest bath with hall access. The porch is large and overlooks the pool area. There is also an outside storage closet.

W Hillsborough and Longboat area.
Available for immediate occupancy.
Sorry no pets.
HOA approval required.

Rent: $925.00
Security Deposit: $925.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 2
Sqft: 1086

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
to apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2487119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

