Town 'n' Country, FL
6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6311 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS!!!!!!Boater's Dream!!! 3bd/2bath, 1+ Car Garage & 1 Boat Slip!! Ground floor, end unit condo located in the well maintained North Bay Village, Gated community on canal leading out to the beautiful Tampa Bay. This spacious and well laid out condo features a fantastic floor plan with Living/Dining room combination, perfect size kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, raised panel cabinetry, Granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of closet space. Master bedroom offers huge walk-in closet. New master bath and separate vanity/dressing area. Inside utility closet can fit full size washer/dryer. Enjoy the serene water view from most of the rooms. Lanai access from living room, master bedroom and second bedroom. Relax and unwind in the covered, screen-enclosed patio that overlooks the beautiful wide canal with your own Boat slip. There is an attached one car garage. The perfect place to call home or home away from home. Amenities include 4 pools, 2 saunas, tennis courts, walking trails and dry boat storage. EXCELLENT location! Within minutes to Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, shopping and dining. Easy access and commute to anywhere across the bay. Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
