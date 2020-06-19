6311 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS!!!!!!Boater's Dream!!! 3bd/2bath, 1+ Car Garage & 1 Boat Slip!! Ground floor, end unit condo located in the well maintained North Bay Village, Gated community on canal leading out to the beautiful Tampa Bay. This spacious and well laid out condo features a fantastic floor plan with Living/Dining room combination, perfect size kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, raised panel cabinetry, Granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of closet space. Master bedroom offers huge walk-in closet. New master bath and separate vanity/dressing area. Inside utility closet can fit full size washer/dryer. Enjoy the serene water view from most of the rooms. Lanai access from living room, master bedroom and second bedroom. Relax and unwind in the covered, screen-enclosed patio that overlooks the beautiful wide canal with your own Boat slip. There is an attached one car garage. The perfect place to call home or home away from home. Amenities include 4 pools, 2 saunas, tennis courts, walking trails and dry boat storage. EXCELLENT location! Within minutes to Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, shopping and dining. Easy access and commute to anywhere across the bay. Call Today!!