6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Enjoy your very own Florida lifestyle with magnificent sunsets, remarkable water views, 2 Boat Slips, and Garage in this highly sought after gated, waterfront community. A unique opportunity to fish or relax in your screened lanai overlooking the canal. This two story unit also has two separate screened in balconies from each bedroom overlooking the water. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom. The Condo has a Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the second floor providing easy access to/from the bedrooms. This unit comes with two 20 foot boat slips with access to Tampa Bay and another 2 boat slips can be available for purchase. No Pets and No Smoking please. The Community has 4 swimming pools, tennis courts, club house and beautiful walking trails. There is on-site Boat/Trailer parking available. Just minutes from Tampa International Airport and the Tampa Bike Trail, this Condo and Community is a MUST SEE!