Last updated April 13 2019

6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

6301 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy your very own Florida lifestyle with magnificent sunsets, remarkable water views, 2 Boat Slips, and Garage in this highly sought after gated, waterfront community. A unique opportunity to fish or relax in your screened lanai overlooking the canal. This two story unit also has two separate screened in balconies from each bedroom overlooking the water. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom. The Condo has a Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the second floor providing easy access to/from the bedrooms. This unit comes with two 20 foot boat slips with access to Tampa Bay and another 2 boat slips can be available for purchase. No Pets and No Smoking please. The Community has 4 swimming pools, tennis courts, club house and beautiful walking trails. There is on-site Boat/Trailer parking available. Just minutes from Tampa International Airport and the Tampa Bike Trail, this Condo and Community is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
