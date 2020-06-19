6235 Bayside Key Dr

Amenities

Beautiful townhome located in Bayside Key excellent 2/2.5 bath 1184 Sq., Ft located in an outstanding gated community! Wood flooring on first floor and carpet on 2nd floor. Spacious living room/dining room combo with eat-in kitchen space. Full size washer and dryer on 1st floor and a half bath. Master bedroom is spacious and has double closets. Full Bath in between both bedrooms 2nd bedroom is spacious with good size closet. Screened patio with storage. There is one assigned parking space and ample guest parking. Amenities include community pool and tennis courts. Excellent location near shopping, dining and easy access to Veterans Expressway. Sorry, no pets allowed.