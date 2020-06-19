All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:49 PM

6235 Bayside Key Dr

6235 Bayside Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6235 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful townhome located in Bayside Key excellent 2/2.5 bath 1184 Sq., Ft located in an outstanding gated community! Wood flooring on first floor and carpet on 2nd floor. Spacious living room/dining room combo with eat-in kitchen space. Full size washer and dryer on 1st floor and a half bath. Master bedroom is spacious and has double closets. Full Bath in between both bedrooms 2nd bedroom is spacious with good size closet. Screened patio with storage. There is one assigned parking space and ample guest parking. Amenities include community pool and tennis courts. Excellent location near shopping, dining and easy access to Veterans Expressway. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have any available units?
6235 Bayside Key Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have?
Some of 6235 Bayside Key Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Bayside Key Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Bayside Key Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Bayside Key Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6235 Bayside Key Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6235 Bayside Key Dr does offer parking.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6235 Bayside Key Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6235 Bayside Key Dr has a pool.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have accessible units?
No, 6235 Bayside Key Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 Bayside Key Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6235 Bayside Key Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6235 Bayside Key Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
