Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE

6127 Bayside Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
UPDATED TOWNHOUSE in GATED "Bayside Key" Community. 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths beautifully renovated with Ceramic tile in the first floor and brand new carpet in the second floor. Stainless steel appliances, screened porch , water view, RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER and community pool. Great location right off Hillsborough Ave and convenient to Clearwater, Tampa lots of restaurants, shopping, etc. Come and see it today before its gone. Good credit and clean background and 3 times the rent in Income are required to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have any available units?
6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
