6106 GALLEON WAY

Ready to get a taste of real, Old-Florida salt-life? This wonderful 4 Bedroom /2.5 Bath WATERFRONT, POOL HOME with an open floor plan offers all the Florida lifestyle you could be searching for! Paddle board from your dock. Your very own PRIVATE BOAT LIFT! Launch your boat from your private dock just feet from the pool. Have margaritas at ready at your outside kitchenette. The beautiful Villages of Bayport, including Bayside Colony, are great gated neighborhoods on freshwater lakes and canals with boat lift access to Tampa Bay. Open and airy living space. Large sliding glass doors are blurring the lines between inside and outside living. Very close to shopping malls, golf, just 15 minutes from the Airport, 30 min from Clearwater Beach. Both lawn and pool maintenance are included!