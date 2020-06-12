All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

6106 GALLEON WAY

6106 Galleon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Galleon Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Ready to get a taste of real, Old-Florida salt-life? This wonderful 4 Bedroom /2.5 Bath WATERFRONT, POOL HOME with an open floor plan offers all the Florida lifestyle you could be searching for! Paddle board from your dock. Your very own PRIVATE BOAT LIFT! Launch your boat from your private dock just feet from the pool. Have margaritas at ready at your outside kitchenette. The beautiful Villages of Bayport, including Bayside Colony, are great gated neighborhoods on freshwater lakes and canals with boat lift access to Tampa Bay. Open and airy living space. Large sliding glass doors are blurring the lines between inside and outside living. Very close to shopping malls, golf, just 15 minutes from the Airport, 30 min from Clearwater Beach. Both lawn and pool maintenance are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have any available units?
6106 GALLEON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6106 GALLEON WAY have?
Some of 6106 GALLEON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 GALLEON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6106 GALLEON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 GALLEON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6106 GALLEON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6106 GALLEON WAY offers parking.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6106 GALLEON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6106 GALLEON WAY has a pool.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have accessible units?
No, 6106 GALLEON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 GALLEON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 GALLEON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 GALLEON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

