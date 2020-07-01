All apartments in Town 'n' Country
5815 Mohr Loop

Location

5815 Mohr Loop, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, Breakfast Bar, and All Matching Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large open great room with wood floors. Master with large closets. Master bath with garden jetted tub. Split floor plan. Inside utility room with sink. Tile and wood floors throughout home. Large outdoor deck perfect for entertaining or just sitting and relaxing. Attached two car garage. This beautiful home is close to Tampa International airport, easy access to highways leading to beaches and downtown. Home is managed by a licensed property manager in the Tampa Bay area. PETS ALLOWED-BREED RESTRICTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Mohr Loop have any available units?
5815 Mohr Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5815 Mohr Loop have?
Some of 5815 Mohr Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Mohr Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Mohr Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Mohr Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Mohr Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Mohr Loop offers parking.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Mohr Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop have a pool?
No, 5815 Mohr Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop have accessible units?
No, 5815 Mohr Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Mohr Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Mohr Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Mohr Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

