5815 Mohr Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, Breakfast Bar, and All Matching Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large open great room with wood floors. Master with large closets. Master bath with garden jetted tub. Split floor plan. Inside utility room with sink. Tile and wood floors throughout home. Large outdoor deck perfect for entertaining or just sitting and relaxing. Attached two car garage. This beautiful home is close to Tampa International airport, easy access to highways leading to beaches and downtown. Home is managed by a licensed property manager in the Tampa Bay area. PETS ALLOWED-BREED RESTRICTED.