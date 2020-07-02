All apartments in Town 'n' Country
5729 BAYWATER DRIVE

5729 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely two bedroom two bath condo located in the highly desirable Waterfront condo community of The Gallery at Bayport! Located
right across the street from the community dock so you can enjoy serene water views any time of day. This spacious condo offers an OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN and has been updated with FRESH PAINT AND CARPET. Beautiful eat in kitchen is open to the living room with lovely natural light throughout and a quaint balcony. There is also an inside laundry equipped with full sized washer & dryer. PLUS this spacious condo also offers an added bonus room perfect for an office or added living space. The community has fabulous amenities too! Beautiful Tennis Courts, Club House with Coffee Bar, Dog Park, 24 hr state of the art cardio & fitness center, a resort style pool and spa with lounging areas, Kayaks/Canoe provide additional exercising opportunities. Not to mention an excellent location, within minutes of the airport, Downtown and beaches. Easy access to both sides of the bay and tri-county area!! Biking trail a short distance away, as well as plenty of shopping,and restaurants within minutes! Water included! Lots to do in this great community! Come and see what a great place this would be to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5729 BAYWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5729 BAYWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

