5729 BAYWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Lovely two bedroom two bath condo located in the highly desirable Waterfront condo community of The Gallery at Bayport! Located

right across the street from the community dock so you can enjoy serene water views any time of day. This spacious condo offers an OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN and has been updated with FRESH PAINT AND CARPET. Beautiful eat in kitchen is open to the living room with lovely natural light throughout and a quaint balcony. There is also an inside laundry equipped with full sized washer & dryer. PLUS this spacious condo also offers an added bonus room perfect for an office or added living space. The community has fabulous amenities too! Beautiful Tennis Courts, Club House with Coffee Bar, Dog Park, 24 hr state of the art cardio & fitness center, a resort style pool and spa with lounging areas, Kayaks/Canoe provide additional exercising opportunities. Not to mention an excellent location, within minutes of the airport, Downtown and beaches. Easy access to both sides of the bay and tri-county area!! Biking trail a short distance away, as well as plenty of shopping,and restaurants within minutes! Water included! Lots to do in this great community! Come and see what a great place this would be to call home!