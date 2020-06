Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Well kept 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on first floor. Floors have been updated within the past 2-3 years (Tile). Washer and dryer in unit. Conveniently Located in Gallery At Bayport off Hillsborough Ave. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and gym. You don't want to miss the opportunity to rent this unit. Close to I275, Veterans, Oldsmar, Clearwater and airport. Pictures are from about 1 year ago, prior to current tenant moving in.