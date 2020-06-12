5704 Baywater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

2BR /2BA + Den - Wonderful Gallery at Bayport location! Upgraded with granite, stainless and more. Full size laundry room. This spectacular upgraded condo features a spacious interior layout! Complete with all major appliances including washer and dryer. The Gallery at Bayport is a gated community with many wonderful amenities including a sparkling resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and scenic walking route along the canal. Water, sewer. exterior pest control all included in the rent! To view this lovely unit, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!