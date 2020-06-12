All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

5704 Baywater Dr

5704 Baywater Drive · (813) 230-0235
Location

5704 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2BR /2BA + Den - Wonderful Gallery at Bayport location! Upgraded with granite, stainless and more. Full size laundry room. This spectacular upgraded condo features a spacious interior layout! Complete with all major appliances including washer and dryer. The Gallery at Bayport is a gated community with many wonderful amenities including a sparkling resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and scenic walking route along the canal. Water, sewer. exterior pest control all included in the rent! To view this lovely unit, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Baywater Dr have any available units?
5704 Baywater Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5704 Baywater Dr have?
Some of 5704 Baywater Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Baywater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Baywater Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Baywater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Baywater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5704 Baywater Dr does offer parking.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 Baywater Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5704 Baywater Dr has a pool.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr have accessible units?
No, 5704 Baywater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Baywater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Baywater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5704 Baywater Dr has units with air conditioning.
