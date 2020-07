Amenities

Well kept 2/2 condo on the water/canal. Stainless steel appliances, newer wood laminate flooring and carpet. Ready to move in. Close to Oldsmar, Clearwater, airport and much much more. Conveniently located. All amenities just minutes away. Room sizes are approximates only, buyer to verify. ***Photos presented are from 2018****