5606 Baywater Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

1BR / 1BA + Den. This Gallery at Bayport condo features the latest contemporary finishes and designer touches, spacious living areas and access to the Bay. Brand new carpet. Great room has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors leading to the screened balcony. The kitchen features sleek black appliances and tons of cabinet space. This highly desired community offers lighted tennis courts, resort style swimming pool and scenic trails along side the canal with great views! To view this terrific find, please call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!