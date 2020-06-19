All apartments in Town 'n' Country
5606 Baywater Dr

5606 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
1BR / 1BA + Den. This Gallery at Bayport condo features the latest contemporary finishes and designer touches, spacious living areas and access to the Bay. Brand new carpet. Great room has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors leading to the screened balcony. The kitchen features sleek black appliances and tons of cabinet space. This highly desired community offers lighted tennis courts, resort style swimming pool and scenic trails along side the canal with great views! To view this terrific find, please call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Baywater Dr have any available units?
5606 Baywater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5606 Baywater Dr have?
Some of 5606 Baywater Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Baywater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Baywater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Baywater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Baywater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr offer parking?
No, 5606 Baywater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5606 Baywater Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5606 Baywater Dr has a pool.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr have accessible units?
No, 5606 Baywater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 Baywater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Baywater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5606 Baywater Dr has units with air conditioning.
