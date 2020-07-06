5578 Baywater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT PRICE! MOVE IN SPECIAL! Water side living. 3/2 -. Apply Today! - Spacious condo with open floor plan, tons of room for dining and living areas. Bonus room may be used for an office or 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom has HUGE walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer



Great Location. Assigned Parking.



To schedule a self showing click or copy and paste the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/9042b9f0a7



$500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR SIGNED LEASE BY NOVEMBER 27,2019



If you have questions email Christy@rentworkspm.com or call 813-693-2479. Office Hours are Monday -Friday 9am-5pm



2 Pet Maximum -up to 40lbs ----no restricted breeds.



Separate HOA and Pet Applications/fees apply



