Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161

5534 Baywater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Baywater Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....water access just a few steps away! Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, sleek espresso cabinets, modern lighting and beautiful smooth light granite makes the kitchen a dream to be in. Living room is spacious and can easily accommodate larger furniture separate dining area next to kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious, master has en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Bathroom are remodeled with new vanities. No carpet! Laminate throughout. Screened in patio has ceramic tile throughout great for setting up a sitting area and enjoy a morning coffee. This community has many amenities including gym with cardio room and weight room, lap pool, jacuzzi, gas grill stations, tennis courts, boat dock and more. Easy Gulf access, close to Iternational and Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway, I-275, downtown Tampa, Clearwater and St Pete call to schedule a showing Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have any available units?
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have?
Some of 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 offers parking.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have a pool?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 has a pool.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have accessible units?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 has units with air conditioning.

