All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 5227 Net Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5227 Net Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5227 Net Drive

5227 Net Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5227 Net Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
ONE MONTH FREE!!!! Make the most of your home with a swim in the private lakeside pool or have a workout in the fitness center. Controlled access property located within minutes of International Drive, Hyde Park, Westshore and all of South Tampa. Clearwater is just over the bridge along with all it's beautiful beaches. Super easy access to Tampa International as well.
Good Sq. Footage with a Beautiful interior with custom countertops, Spacious closets, ceiling fans to help you stay cool, 9 ft. ceilings and a lovely kitchen and bathroom.
This is one of the most convenient areas of town to live in to access all of Tampa and Clearwater within a close proximity.

A-Team Apartment Rentals
Call Ryan Marino for more information!!! 727-276-3585
Licensed Real Estate Agent

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5227-net-dr-tampa-fl-33634-usa-unit-1/8df242f1-f41b-4558-87d2-7e0d1d246b1b

(RLNE5554863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Net Drive have any available units?
5227 Net Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5227 Net Drive have?
Some of 5227 Net Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Net Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Net Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Net Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Net Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Net Drive offer parking?
No, 5227 Net Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Net Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 Net Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Net Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5227 Net Drive has a pool.
Does 5227 Net Drive have accessible units?
No, 5227 Net Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Net Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 Net Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Net Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5227 Net Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg