Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4931 Cresthill Drive

4931 Cresthill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4931 Cresthill Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have any available units?
4931 Cresthill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4931 Cresthill Drive have?
Some of 4931 Cresthill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Cresthill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Cresthill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Cresthill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 Cresthill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Cresthill Drive offers parking.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Cresthill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have a pool?
No, 4931 Cresthill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4931 Cresthill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4931 Cresthill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 Cresthill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4931 Cresthill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

