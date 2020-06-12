All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4920 Stolls Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4920 Stolls Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4920 Stolls Avenue

4920 Stolls Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4920 Stolls Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is perfect for those who love to entertain and love to have a great outdoor space for all their hobbies. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom with direct access to the screened in pool area. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space and centrally located in the floor plan to all the living areas the home has to offer. Outside you have several options for relaxing including your own screened in private pool and additional outside storage space for the toys you may have. Washer and dryer are included in the rent as well as pool service. Located in Town N Country's Park Crest Neighborhood off of Memorial Hwy, This home is centrally located to all Tampa Bay has to offer and just minutes from Tampa International Airport, and International Plaza shopping mall and a convenient drive to downtown Tampa or the Gulf Beaches. Call today to schedule a private showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have any available units?
4920 Stolls Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4920 Stolls Avenue have?
Some of 4920 Stolls Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Stolls Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Stolls Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Stolls Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Stolls Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue offer parking?
No, 4920 Stolls Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 Stolls Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Stolls Avenue has a pool.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4920 Stolls Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Stolls Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Stolls Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 Stolls Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg