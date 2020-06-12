4920 Stolls Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is perfect for those who love to entertain and love to have a great outdoor space for all their hobbies. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom with direct access to the screened in pool area. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space and centrally located in the floor plan to all the living areas the home has to offer. Outside you have several options for relaxing including your own screened in private pool and additional outside storage space for the toys you may have. Washer and dryer are included in the rent as well as pool service. Located in Town N Country's Park Crest Neighborhood off of Memorial Hwy, This home is centrally located to all Tampa Bay has to offer and just minutes from Tampa International Airport, and International Plaza shopping mall and a convenient drive to downtown Tampa or the Gulf Beaches. Call today to schedule a private showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.