4917 EL Dorado dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14940260ff ---- This beautiful, bright and welcoming Town and Country home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 1562 heated sf of pure joy. Brand NEW central AC unit , NEW ELECTRICAL breakers , NEW 3D commercial shingle ROOF. Split floor plan with huge master bedroom and nicely sized other bedrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Home includes a detached air conditioned man cave or can be used for storage, along with an additional shed in the backyard. Front and backyard are spacious, no HOA neighborhood. Friendly neighbors and family friendly area. There is a large bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom. Includes appliances . Recently updated and well maintained with new interior and exterior paint, show casing brand new roof with 3D shingles. Newly installed porcelain wood plank TILE with carpeted bedrooms. This home is centrally located in Tampa, close to schools, restaurants and highways. Easy access to Veterans Expressway, I-275, Tampa International Airport, Westshore financial district, Downtown Tampa, Ybor city, HCC campuses, hospitals, International Plaza, Citrus Plaza, Westshore Plaze, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, St. Pete and Clearwater. Separate Family room, dining room, and den area. Nothing to do but to decorate to taste, completely move-in ready! Put this on your \"must see\" list. Wont last long! Small pets ok. ***Showing by appointment only. Tenant occupied. ***Please do not disturb the tenants Rent $1500 Deposit $1500 small pets allowed Income 3 times the rent = $4500for total combined household income Pre qualification check with property manager required before showing. We will be in touch before your scheduled appointment time, please be available for a short call.