Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:23 AM

4917 EL Dorado dr

4917 Eldorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Eldorado Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14940260ff ---- This beautiful, bright and welcoming Town and Country home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 1562 heated sf of pure joy. Brand NEW central AC unit , NEW ELECTRICAL breakers , NEW 3D commercial shingle ROOF. Split floor plan with huge master bedroom and nicely sized other bedrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Home includes a detached air conditioned man cave or can be used for storage, along with an additional shed in the backyard. Front and backyard are spacious, no HOA neighborhood. Friendly neighbors and family friendly area. There is a large bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom. Includes appliances . Recently updated and well maintained with new interior and exterior paint, show casing brand new roof with 3D shingles. Newly installed porcelain wood plank TILE with carpeted bedrooms. This home is centrally located in Tampa, close to schools, restaurants and highways. Easy access to Veterans Expressway, I-275, Tampa International Airport, Westshore financial district, Downtown Tampa, Ybor city, HCC campuses, hospitals, International Plaza, Citrus Plaza, Westshore Plaze, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, St. Pete and Clearwater. Separate Family room, dining room, and den area. Nothing to do but to decorate to taste, completely move-in ready! Put this on your "must see" list. Wont last long! Small pets ok. ***Showing by appointment only. Tenant occupied. ***Please do not disturb the tenants Rent $1500 Deposit $1500 small pets allowed Income 3 times the rent = $4500for total combined household income Pre qualification check with property manager required before showing. We will be in touch before your scheduled appointment time, please be available for a short call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have any available units?
4917 EL Dorado dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4917 EL Dorado dr have?
Some of 4917 EL Dorado dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 EL Dorado dr currently offering any rent specials?
4917 EL Dorado dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 EL Dorado dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 EL Dorado dr is pet friendly.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr offer parking?
No, 4917 EL Dorado dr does not offer parking.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 EL Dorado dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have a pool?
No, 4917 EL Dorado dr does not have a pool.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have accessible units?
No, 4917 EL Dorado dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 EL Dorado dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 EL Dorado dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4917 EL Dorado dr has units with air conditioning.

