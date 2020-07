4712 Stonepointe Pl.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

TOWN & COUNTRY AREA FEATURING LARGE LIVING SPACES AND BEDROOMS!!EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATHROOM!! HALF BATH LOCATED ON GROUND FLOOR. LIVING ROOM FEATURES FULLY FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE GREAT FOR WHEN IT GETS COLD IN THE WINTER!! KITCHEN FEATURES A SMALL BREAKFAST NOOK, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR!! THIS UNIT ALSO COMES WITH A WASHING MACHINE AND HOOK UP FOR YOUR DRYER!! PARKING SPACES FOR TWO VEHICLES LOCATED AT THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY!! UNIT HAS A PLACE TO STORE THINGS AND IS GUARDED WITH A SIX FOOT PRIVACY FENCE!! CENTRALLY LOCATED IN TAMPA WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE ENTIRE BAY AREA. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS!!