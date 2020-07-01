4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

BREATHTAKING WATERVIEW! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath immaculate condo with gorgeous views of both Old Tampa Bay and resort style pool! Large kitchen overlooks open family/dining - Split bedroom plan w/walk in closets and WOOD FLOORING IN BOTH BEDROOMS! Private MASTER BATHROOM and FULL WASHER/DRYER along seperate hallway! Meandering MILE-LONG BOARDWALK brings you through protected nature preserve and toward OLD TAMPA BAY w/views of Rocky Point and beautiful sunsets along the way. Feel like vacation every day with resort style pool, fitness, huge clubhouse w/pool tables, Grand Piano, and small private MOVIE THEATER. Gated community w/24-Hour STAFFED GUARD GATE! Easy commute to Downtown Tampa, Airport, International Mall, Clearwater Beaches! Lease from Tampa's most trusted and recommended property management team! Call to schedule showing!