All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

4343 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4343 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
BREATHTAKING WATERVIEW! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath immaculate condo with gorgeous views of both Old Tampa Bay and resort style pool! Large kitchen overlooks open family/dining - Split bedroom plan w/walk in closets and WOOD FLOORING IN BOTH BEDROOMS! Private MASTER BATHROOM and FULL WASHER/DRYER along seperate hallway! Meandering MILE-LONG BOARDWALK brings you through protected nature preserve and toward OLD TAMPA BAY w/views of Rocky Point and beautiful sunsets along the way. Feel like vacation every day with resort style pool, fitness, huge clubhouse w/pool tables, Grand Piano, and small private MOVIE THEATER. Gated community w/24-Hour STAFFED GUARD GATE! Easy commute to Downtown Tampa, Airport, International Mall, Clearwater Beaches! Lease from Tampa's most trusted and recommended property management team! Call to schedule showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4343 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg