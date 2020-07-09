4323 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE 312

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Beach Walk Waterfront Community!!! Spacious 2nd Fl 2BR, 2 Bath Condo. This Condo is ready to move in now! Screened lanai. Floorplan with 2 master bedroom en-suites give great privacy and make it a great option for roommates. You'll enjoy the grounds, the pool, the fitness center, cyber cafe with internet access, and the club house with billiards and media room. And most special of all--is the "Boardwalk"...an elevated boardwalk

walking trail around the community over the nature preserve and mangroves with beautiful views. All of this, with 24 hour gated security, and only

minutes to Tampa International Airport, Beaches, all major shopping and more.. quick commute to downtown Tampa, Ybor, Channelside.