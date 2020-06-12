4323 Bayside Village Drive #106

Amenities

1BR / 1BA - Only steps from the beach on the bay! This fabulous Beachwalk condo overlooks acres of protected wetlands and the open bay from its expansive boardwalk and shaded gazebos. First floor unit with pretty tiles in the main living area and carpet in the bedroom. Nice screened patio. Beachwalk offers resort style settings that incorporate a wealth of contemporary amenities, including a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, billiard table and fitness center. Manned guard gated with assigned parking space. For more details, please call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.