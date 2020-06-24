4119 Starfish Ln.

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom waterfront with dock - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom waterfront townhome! this home boasts over 1700 sq ft of living space and a full 2 car garage. The natural light beaming in and the beautiful view will capture your attention right away! The floor plan is open and airy! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and eating space with a pantry and wet bar. walk through and you have a direct connection to the dining space or additional living area! upstairs is the master suite, master bathroom, and walk in closet! Downstairs is the 2 secondary bedrooms and full bathroom. Don't miss this oppurtunity to sit on your dock and live the florida dream!



No Pets Allowed



