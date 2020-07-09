4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home in gated Sweetwater community. This stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath Mediterranean style home comes with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, game room & living room as well as a fireplace. The large master bedroom with sitting room has closet space that would exceed your wildest imagination. Double shower & dual vanities make this a must see! The huge screened patio & pool area make this home an entertainer's dream. There is also plenty of backyard due to the oversized lot leaving room to relax or play. Sought after Berkeley Prep only minutes away makes this home the place to be!