All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE

4113 Crosswater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4113 Crosswater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in gated Sweetwater community. This stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath Mediterranean style home comes with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, game room & living room as well as a fireplace. The large master bedroom with sitting room has closet space that would exceed your wildest imagination. Double shower & dual vanities make this a must see! The huge screened patio & pool area make this home an entertainer's dream. There is also plenty of backyard due to the oversized lot leaving room to relax or play. Sought after Berkeley Prep only minutes away makes this home the place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have any available units?
4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg