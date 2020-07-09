4113 CROSSWATER DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful home in gated Sweetwater community. This stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath Mediterranean style home comes with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, game room & living room as well as a fireplace. The large master bedroom with sitting room has closet space that would exceed your wildest imagination. Double shower & dual vanities make this a must see! The huge screened patio & pool area make this home an entertainer's dream. There is also plenty of backyard due to the oversized lot leaving room to relax or play. Sought after Berkeley Prep only minutes away makes this home the place to be!