12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

The perfect choice that offers a desirable West Chase location and available immediately! This townhome has been remodeled to include beautiful ALL NEW STAINLESS appliances, including a wine refrigerator and GRANITE counters! It is situated on a tranquil pond with beautiful water views in addition to the stunning kitchen, this townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and walk in closets. Laundry closet, including washer and dryer, is conveniently located on the second floor, which makes laundry day a breeze. The community has a pool, covered patio area for outdoor fun, basketball court, and playground all for your enjoyment! This one won't last long, so call today to make this your "Home, Sweet, Home"!