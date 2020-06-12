All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

12453 Country White Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12453 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
The perfect choice that offers a desirable West Chase location and available immediately! This townhome has been remodeled to include beautiful ALL NEW STAINLESS appliances, including a wine refrigerator and GRANITE counters! It is situated on a tranquil pond with beautiful water views in addition to the stunning kitchen, this townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and walk in closets. Laundry closet, including washer and dryer, is conveniently located on the second floor, which makes laundry day a breeze. The community has a pool, covered patio area for outdoor fun, basketball court, and playground all for your enjoyment! This one won't last long, so call today to make this your "Home, Sweet, Home"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have any available units?
12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12453 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
