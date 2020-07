Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great location! This beautiful 2 bedroom END UNIT townhome, features an open floor plan and private screened lanai. The homes come with all appliances including; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor and garbage disposal. Easy walk to the community pool and close to major roads for easy access to shopping and dining near Westchase. Travel to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and the airport just minutes away.