All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:53 PM

12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

12336 Country White Circle · (727) 784-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets, breafast bar, including built in microwave and trash compactor and window overlooking private woods! Up the stairs to find light and bright master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, planter shelf with bamboo wall decoration and spacious walk in closet. There is a shared bath plus stackable washer & dryer in the hallway. Wonderful community pool and playground. Lawn service is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have any available units?
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity