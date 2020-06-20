12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets, breafast bar, including built in microwave and trash compactor and window overlooking private woods! Up the stairs to find light and bright master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, planter shelf with bamboo wall decoration and spacious walk in closet. There is a shared bath plus stackable washer & dryer in the hallway. Wonderful community pool and playground. Lawn service is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.