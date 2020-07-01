All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

12207 Country White Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12207 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
Located in the charming boutique community of Country Chase. Resting perfectly in the front of the community this immaculate and totally upgraded 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with beautiful pond view and relaxing rear screened lanai and oversized open deck will go fast! The ground level open floor plan includes: kitchen with granite, newer appliances, closet pantry, wood floors, tile, plantation shutters, & nice retractable screen on rear sliders and front door. New top quality carpeting upstairs. Enjoy 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, remodeled bathroom with granite, & full size washer/dryer included. In the backyard enjoy your water view & oversized deck with grill space! Great for couples! This unit is conveniently located near the beautiful community pool and new basketball courts. The community is conveniently located near TIA (Tampa International Airport), International Mall & Bay Street, the metro downtown area, beaches and so much more! Trail access only 2 miles away. Available December 1st, flexible move in date. Showings available anytime with reasonable notice out of respect for current tenant. Landlord can provide several references from current tenants. The landlord is also local and easy to work with. Background check, proof of income, & completed application required to rent. Schedule a showing now this property rents fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have any available units?
12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg