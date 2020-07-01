12207 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill

Located in the charming boutique community of Country Chase. Resting perfectly in the front of the community this immaculate and totally upgraded 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with beautiful pond view and relaxing rear screened lanai and oversized open deck will go fast! The ground level open floor plan includes: kitchen with granite, newer appliances, closet pantry, wood floors, tile, plantation shutters, & nice retractable screen on rear sliders and front door. New top quality carpeting upstairs. Enjoy 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, remodeled bathroom with granite, & full size washer/dryer included. In the backyard enjoy your water view & oversized deck with grill space! Great for couples! This unit is conveniently located near the beautiful community pool and new basketball courts. The community is conveniently located near TIA (Tampa International Airport), International Mall & Bay Street, the metro downtown area, beaches and so much more! Trail access only 2 miles away. Available December 1st, flexible move in date. Showings available anytime with reasonable notice out of respect for current tenant. Landlord can provide several references from current tenants. The landlord is also local and easy to work with. Background check, proof of income, & completed application required to rent. Schedule a showing now this property rents fast!