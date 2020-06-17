All apartments in Town 'n' Country
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE

11333 Quiet Forest Drive · (813) 850-8700
Location

11333 Quiet Forest Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This well-maintained move-in ready home is located in the highly desirable Westchase area. The 4 bedroom/3 bath home includes a large bonus room and is located on an expansive conservation lot. This beautiful home offers spacious living areas with 10-foot volume ceilings, solid surface flooring throughout, granite countertops and a separately enclosed great room. The roomy master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and master bath with an oversized shower and dual sinks. The home is located in the Champions Forest quiet planned community just minutes from golf courses, the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and a plethora of unique shopping and dining options. This tightknit neighborhood includes a playground and often gathers for social events. Conveniently located to “A” rated schools. Great place to raise a family and be involved in community events. Must see, don't miss your opportunity move into a quaint neighborhood conveniently located to local beaches, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa professional sports attractions. The Upper Tampa Bay Trail boasts a 7.25 mile walking, jogging, and biking experience and offers fishing, bird watching, and nature study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
