11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This well-maintained move-in ready home is located in the highly desirable Westchase area. The 4 bedroom/3 bath home includes a large bonus room and is located on an expansive conservation lot. This beautiful home offers spacious living areas with 10-foot volume ceilings, solid surface flooring throughout, granite countertops and a separately enclosed great room. The roomy master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and master bath with an oversized shower and dual sinks. The home is located in the Champions Forest quiet planned community just minutes from golf courses, the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and a plethora of unique shopping and dining options. This tightknit neighborhood includes a playground and often gathers for social events. Conveniently located to “A” rated schools. Great place to raise a family and be involved in community events. Must see, don't miss your opportunity move into a quaint neighborhood conveniently located to local beaches, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa professional sports attractions. The Upper Tampa Bay Trail boasts a 7.25 mile walking, jogging, and biking experience and offers fishing, bird watching, and nature study.