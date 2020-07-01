11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning, executive 4 bedroom split floor plan, 3 baths, 3150 sqft. (2300 sq.ft. living) golf course front home located in one of Tampa Bays premier communities. This immaculate neutrally decorated home features many upgrades that include gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, custom light-fixtures, spacious master suite with luxurious bath with soaking tub. his and hers sinks, custom walk-In closets etc. Formal living room overlooking the pool and golf course, formal dining room, pass through kitchen to large family room with cozy fire place, pool bath and more.

Huge screen enclosed lanai and pool overlooking the serene golf course and lake. This home offers an abundance of custom feature. Asking only $2495.00 per month. Pool and lawn are included.