Town 'n' Country, FL
11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE
Last updated October 28 2019

11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE

11219 Pocket Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11219 Pocket Brook Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning, executive 4 bedroom split floor plan, 3 baths, 3150 sqft. (2300 sq.ft. living) golf course front home located in one of Tampa Bays premier communities. This immaculate neutrally decorated home features many upgrades that include gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, custom light-fixtures, spacious master suite with luxurious bath with soaking tub. his and hers sinks, custom walk-In closets etc. Formal living room overlooking the pool and golf course, formal dining room, pass through kitchen to large family room with cozy fire place, pool bath and more.
Huge screen enclosed lanai and pool overlooking the serene golf course and lake. This home offers an abundance of custom feature. Asking only $2495.00 per month. Pool and lawn are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 POCKET BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

