10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Hard to find single family rental in gated community!! 3 bedrooms plus a loft (could be used as a 4th br), 2 and a half baths and an enclosed pool overlooking conservation land make this an oasis in the city. With easy access to TIA, Macdill AFB, Clearwater, St Pete and downtown Tampa you will have work and fun within a short ride. The property stretches back to a small pond in the rear of the house abutting conservation land. The community has a marina with slip rentals and access to channel A and Tampa Bay, along with a child park and tennis courts.