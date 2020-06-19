All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE

10620 Cape Hatteras Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10620 Cape Hatteras Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Hard to find single family rental in gated community!! 3 bedrooms plus a loft (could be used as a 4th br), 2 and a half baths and an enclosed pool overlooking conservation land make this an oasis in the city. With easy access to TIA, Macdill AFB, Clearwater, St Pete and downtown Tampa you will have work and fun within a short ride. The property stretches back to a small pond in the rear of the house abutting conservation land. The community has a marina with slip rentals and access to channel A and Tampa Bay, along with a child park and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have any available units?
10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have?
Some of 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 CAPE HATTERAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg