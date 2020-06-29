10609 HATTERAS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Bring your boat and jet-skis to living in this waterfront home , This 4-bedroom, 3-bath Mediterranean style home offers canal frontage leading straight to Old Tampa Bay. Foyer introduces formal dining / living areas with wood burning fireplace, plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings leading toward the eat-in kitchen. Plenty of maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, and Corian work surfaces overlook the water (plus family room) Brand new wood floor . making this an ideal gathering place. Huge bedroom and full bath on the first floor too! Beyond a wall of windows and sliders, the covered patio runs along the entire back exterior. Meticulous landscaping with automatic Mosquito Control sprayer system. pavers and fruit trees carry you down to the water with an upgraded dock and boat lift, plus a floating dock for extra water toys. Second floor hosts the huge master suite with private deck, walk-in closets, a jetted spa tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Guestrooms share an updated Jack & Jill bath down the hallway past laundry room. Palm Bay is an intimate gated community that offers residents a private beach, boat ramp, marina, playground, tennis courts and even a dog park. Location is also key being situated between Tampa and Pinellas County. Very convenient location, 8 mint from Tampa International Airport,10 mint from international mall. restaurants, shopping and amenities are also just a short commute Land, Site, and Tax