All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10609 HATTERAS DRIVE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

10609 HATTERAS DRIVE

10609 Hatteras Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10609 Hatteras Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Bring your boat and jet-skis to living in this waterfront home , This 4-bedroom, 3-bath Mediterranean style home offers canal frontage leading straight to Old Tampa Bay. Foyer introduces formal dining / living areas with wood burning fireplace, plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings leading toward the eat-in kitchen. Plenty of maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, and Corian work surfaces overlook the water (plus family room) Brand new wood floor . making this an ideal gathering place. Huge bedroom and full bath on the first floor too! Beyond a wall of windows and sliders, the covered patio runs along the entire back exterior. Meticulous landscaping with automatic Mosquito Control sprayer system. pavers and fruit trees carry you down to the water with an upgraded dock and boat lift, plus a floating dock for extra water toys. Second floor hosts the huge master suite with private deck, walk-in closets, a jetted spa tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Guestrooms share an updated Jack & Jill bath down the hallway past laundry room. Palm Bay is an intimate gated community that offers residents a private beach, boat ramp, marina, playground, tennis courts and even a dog park. Location is also key being situated between Tampa and Pinellas County. Very convenient location, 8 mint from Tampa International Airport,10 mint from international mall. restaurants, shopping and amenities are also just a short commute Land, Site, and Tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have any available units?
10609 HATTERAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have?
Some of 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10609 HATTERAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10609 HATTERAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg