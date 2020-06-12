Amenities

10419 La Mirage Ct. Available 08/01/19 Stunning Townhouse in Great Location! - Gorgeous, 3/3 - 2,473 sq. ft. - 2 story townhouse. Minutes from Tampa International Airport. Prestigious Bay Port Colony community. Interior features include over-sized family room, formal dining room, large kitchen, inside laundry room. Also, there is a private backyard off the family room. Upstairs level features large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with double vanities and balcony, plus large secondary bedroom with own full bath. Downstairs level large guest room with own full bath. NEW air conditioning. NEW washer and dryer. Make this beautiful unit yours!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4454768)