All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT

10259 Villa Palazzo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10259 Villa Palazzo Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the beautiful community of West Bay Cove! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops/breakfast bar. The large family room has double sliders which lead to the the open covered patio. This home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and 42 inch cabinetry. The spacious living room opens up to the family/kitchen area that has a dinette space and a large breakfast bar great for entertaining and family gatherings. Guest bedrooms are large as well. Monthly maintenance includes trash and lawn maintenance! West Bay Cove is centrally located with plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Major highways and the Tampa Bay Trail is less than one mile away. Come see this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have any available units?
10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have?
Some of 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT offer parking?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have a pool?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have accessible units?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg