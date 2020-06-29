10259 VILLA PALAZZO COURT

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful community of West Bay Cove! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops/breakfast bar. The large family room has double sliders which lead to the the open covered patio. This home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and 42 inch cabinetry. The spacious living room opens up to the family/kitchen area that has a dinette space and a large breakfast bar great for entertaining and family gatherings. Guest bedrooms are large as well. Monthly maintenance includes trash and lawn maintenance! West Bay Cove is centrally located with plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Major highways and the Tampa Bay Trail is less than one mile away. Come see this beautiful home today!