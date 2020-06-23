10220 Oasis Palm Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage playground

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath 1 story home in highly sought after West Bay community of Tampa. This beautiful home features an open floor plan. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Magnificent vaulted ceilings and tile floors throughout main living areas. All bathrooms have tiled back splash and a modern vanity. Other features are an attached two car garage and large back yard. The West Bay community has a park and playground. Minutes from Veteran Express Way, Tampa International Airport, beaches, and downtown Tampa.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.