All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 10220 Oasis Palm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10220 Oasis Palm Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

10220 Oasis Palm Drive

10220 Oasis Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10220 Oasis Palm Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
West Bay

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath 1 story home in highly sought after West Bay community of Tampa. This beautiful home features an open floor plan. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Magnificent vaulted ceilings and tile floors throughout main living areas. All bathrooms have tiled back splash and a modern vanity. Other features are an attached two car garage and large back yard. The West Bay community has a park and playground. Minutes from Veteran Express Way, Tampa International Airport, beaches, and downtown Tampa.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have any available units?
10220 Oasis Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have?
Some of 10220 Oasis Palm Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 Oasis Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Oasis Palm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Oasis Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does offer parking.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Oasis Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 Oasis Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg