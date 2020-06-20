All apartments in Town 'n' Country
10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE
10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE

10024 Oasis Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10024 Oasis Palm Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
West Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage features a formal living and dining room. Kitchen is open to the family with a separate eating space. Upgrade kitchen with uniquely designed wood and glass cabinetry with built in wine rack. The large master suite has access out to the large screened patio and the en suite bathroom with double vanities, garden tube, separate shower and large walk-in closet. There are 3 bedrooms down the hall from the family room. Wood and ceramic tile flooring through out the house. Centrally location. Close to shopping malls, restaurants, grocery stores. Minutes to Veterans Express Way

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

