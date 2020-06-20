10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage features a formal living and dining room. Kitchen is open to the family with a separate eating space. Upgrade kitchen with uniquely designed wood and glass cabinetry with built in wine rack. The large master suite has access out to the large screened patio and the en suite bathroom with double vanities, garden tube, separate shower and large walk-in closet. There are 3 bedrooms down the hall from the family room. Wood and ceramic tile flooring through out the house. Centrally location. Close to shopping malls, restaurants, grocery stores. Minutes to Veterans Express Way