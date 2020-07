Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with FENCED BACKYARD on over 1/3 Acre Lot - Located in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Titusville! Featuring an OPEN FLOOR PLAN including a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, LARGE Family Room with built-in Media Center and a Spacious Eat-in-Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Island. TILE and LAMINATE FLOORING throughout, Master Suite features a LARGE WALK-IN Closet, Garden tub & Separate Shower. SEE IT TODAY!!!