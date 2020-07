Amenities

in unit laundry

in unit laundry

Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom apartment in Titusville. - Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom apartment in Titusville. Upstairs unit. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space and fully equipped kitchen appliances. Nice size living room for you to sit and relax. Washer and dryer included.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



$850.00 Monthly Rent

$850.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



