Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:29 AM

12847 SW 146th Ln

12847 Southwest 146th Lane · (786) 462-6766
Location

12847 Southwest 146th Lane, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any utility required deposits. Tenant is responsible for utilities, electric, water,sewer, cable, phone, internet. Property is professionally managed by Cosmo Management LLC.
Great two story single family home move in ready! Nice home located in the Three Lakes community area. close to turnpike 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located close to area parks, marinas, beaches, restaurants and highways. Available for viewings. $2100.00/mo. The home is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have any available units?
12847 SW 146th Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12847 SW 146th Ln have?
Some of 12847 SW 146th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12847 SW 146th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12847 SW 146th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12847 SW 146th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12847 SW 146th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12847 SW 146th Ln offers parking.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12847 SW 146th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have a pool?
No, 12847 SW 146th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have accessible units?
No, 12847 SW 146th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12847 SW 146th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12847 SW 146th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12847 SW 146th Ln has units with air conditioning.
