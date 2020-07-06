12847 SW 146th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any utility required deposits. Tenant is responsible for utilities, electric, water,sewer, cable, phone, internet. Property is professionally managed by Cosmo Management LLC.

Great two story single family home move in ready! Nice home located in the Three Lakes community area. close to turnpike 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located close to area parks, marinas, beaches, restaurants and highways. Available for viewings. $2100.00/mo. The home is pet friendly.