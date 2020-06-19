All apartments in Three Lakes
Find more places like 12505 SW 124th Ter 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Three Lakes, FL
/
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

12505 SW 124th Ter 1

12505 SW 124th Terrace · (786) 354-6555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Three Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349

Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st. The townhouse features an updated kitchen, half bath on the first floor, washer and dryer on the second level, a big back yard, excellent floor plan and so much more. The association maintains the community very professionally and fee is already included in the rent. The community itself has resort style amenities including 3 pools, 2 children's playgrounds, 2 clubhouses, exercise room, security and is located only minutes from the Turnpike, MDC, Restaurants and shopping Malls. No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288349
Property Id 288349

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have any available units?
12505 SW 124th Ter 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have?
Some of 12505 SW 124th Ter 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12505 SW 124th Ter 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 does offer parking.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 has a pool.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have accessible units?
No, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12505 SW 124th Ter 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12505 SW 124th Ter 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Three Lakes 2 BedroomsThree Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Three Lakes Apartments with ParkingThree Lakes Apartments with Pool
Three Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity