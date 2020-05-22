All apartments in Three Lakes
12326 SW 123rd St
Last updated May 22 2020

12326 SW 123rd St

12326 SW 123rd Street · (786) 399-0451
Location

12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan. the kitchen overlooks a* CUSTOM DESIGNED TRAVERTINE TILED PATIO WITH MANY PLANTS. laundry room is conveniently located upstairs also * LOTS OF SHELVING IN GARAGE FOR STORAGE . This spacious home is located less than a mile to Turnpike, Miami-Dade College and walking distance to upscale shopping and restaurants. A+ School district. The community is well maintained and features 3 community pools, clubhouse, children’s playground a gym and security patrol as well as an alarm in the home. Move in ready, and fast association approval. Don’t miss this opportunity, make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 SW 123rd St have any available units?
12326 SW 123rd St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12326 SW 123rd St have?
Some of 12326 SW 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 SW 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
12326 SW 123rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 SW 123rd St pet-friendly?
No, 12326 SW 123rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 12326 SW 123rd St does offer parking.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12326 SW 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St have a pool?
Yes, 12326 SW 123rd St has a pool.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 12326 SW 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12326 SW 123rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12326 SW 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12326 SW 123rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
