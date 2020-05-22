12326 SW 123rd St

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan. the kitchen overlooks a* CUSTOM DESIGNED TRAVERTINE TILED PATIO WITH MANY PLANTS. laundry room is conveniently located upstairs also * LOTS OF SHELVING IN GARAGE FOR STORAGE . This spacious home is located less than a mile to Turnpike, Miami-Dade College and walking distance to upscale shopping and restaurants. A+ School district. The community is well maintained and features 3 community pools, clubhouse, children’s playground a gym and security patrol as well as an alarm in the home. Move in ready, and fast association approval. Don’t miss this opportunity, make your appointment today!