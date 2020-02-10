12302 SW 122 st 12302

Amenities

Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms,1 car garage, a large uncovered patio, and fenced backyard. A lot of privacy. First floor tiles, bright open kitchen overlooking the family room, dining room, living room, large laundry room, and 1 car garage. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wooden floor in hallway and stairs, carpet in all bedrooms. 3 community pools and 2 playgrounds, security patrol, HOA Approval required.