All apartments in Three Lakes
Find more places like 12302 SW 122 st 12302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Three Lakes, FL
/
12302 SW 122 st 12302
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

12302 SW 122 st 12302

12302 Southwest 122nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Three Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms,1 car garage, a large uncovered patio, and fenced backyard. A lot of privacy. First floor tiles, bright open kitchen overlooking the family room, dining room, living room, large laundry room, and 1 car garage. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wooden floor in hallway and stairs, carpet in all bedrooms. 3 community pools and 2 playgrounds, security patrol, HOA Approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have any available units?
12302 SW 122 st 12302 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have?
Some of 12302 SW 122 st 12302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 SW 122 st 12302 currently offering any rent specials?
12302 SW 122 st 12302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 SW 122 st 12302 pet-friendly?
No, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 offer parking?
Yes, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 does offer parking.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have a pool?
Yes, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 has a pool.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have accessible units?
No, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12302 SW 122 st 12302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12302 SW 122 st 12302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12302 SW 122 st 12302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Three Lakes 2 BedroomsThree Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Three Lakes Apartments with ParkingThree Lakes Apartments with Pool
Three Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity