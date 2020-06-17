Amenities

17001 Southwest 90th Terrace Apt #ANNEX, Miami, FL 33196 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Efficiency, Cozy private suite. Great location, close to all main stores, Publix, Aldi, Walmart, Banks, Baptist, Bus stop. Great community, soccer camp, lake, and other amenities. VISIT and RENT IT. RENTAL PAYMENT INCLUDE ELECTRICITY, WATER, ONE PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED, CLUBHOUSE ACCESS, INTERNET, AND CABLE. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, water heater, electric range all inside the unit. Ideal for a single person or a young couple. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588111 ]