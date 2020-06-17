All apartments in The Hammocks
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

17001 Southwest 90th Terrace

17001 Southwest 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17001 Southwest 90th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
internet access
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace Apt #ANNEX, Miami, FL 33196 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Efficiency, Cozy private suite. Great location, close to all main stores, Publix, Aldi, Walmart, Banks, Baptist, Bus stop. Great community, soccer camp, lake, and other amenities. VISIT and RENT IT. RENTAL PAYMENT INCLUDE ELECTRICITY, WATER, ONE PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED, CLUBHOUSE ACCESS, INTERNET, AND CABLE. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, water heater, electric range all inside the unit. Ideal for a single person or a young couple. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588111 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have any available units?
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have?
Some of 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have a pool?
No, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 17001 Southwest 90th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
