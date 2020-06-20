All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hammocks, FL
/
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:04 AM

15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO

15761 Southwest 101st Street · (305) 760-9337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Hammocks
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub. Electricity, water, wifi included! 2 parking spaces available. Looking for 1 adult, Maximum 2 adults for additional cost. No pets. Fully furnished. Outdoor grill will be added next to entrance. Conveniently located walking distance from West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Won't last, contact today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have any available units?
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have?
Some of 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO's amenities include parking, bbq/grill, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO currently offering any rent specials?
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO pet-friendly?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO offer parking?
Yes, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does offer parking.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have a pool?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does not have a pool.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have accessible units?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does not have accessible units.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have units with dishwashers?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO have units with air conditioning?
No, 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd
The Hammocks, FL 33196

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms
The Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Pool
The Hammocks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity