15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO

Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub. Electricity, water, wifi included! 2 parking spaces available. Looking for 1 adult, Maximum 2 adults for additional cost. No pets. Fully furnished. Outdoor grill will be added next to entrance. Conveniently located walking distance from West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Won't last, contact today!