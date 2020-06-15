15576 SW 103rd St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.5 with 1,777 SqFt, tile and laminated wood floors, Spanish barrel tile roof, 1-car garage with extra-long driveway (room for at least 2-3 other cars). This property is centrally located in a gorgeous and pacific neighborhood right next to restaurants, great schools, and major highways. 2 clubhouses access. Enjoy all the amenities The Hammocks association has to offer, pools, tennis courts, clubhouse. Schools: Oliver Hoover Elementary, Cristina Eve Elementary.