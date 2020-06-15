All apartments in The Hammocks
15576 SW 103rd St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

15576 SW 103rd St

15576 Southwest 103rd Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.5 with 1,777 SqFt, tile and laminated wood floors, Spanish barrel tile roof, 1-car garage with extra-long driveway (room for at least 2-3 other cars). This property is centrally located in a gorgeous and pacific neighborhood right next to restaurants, great schools, and major highways. 2 clubhouses access. Enjoy all the amenities The Hammocks association has to offer, pools, tennis courts, clubhouse. Schools: Oliver Hoover Elementary, Cristina Eve Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15576 SW 103rd St have any available units?
15576 SW 103rd St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15576 SW 103rd St have?
Some of 15576 SW 103rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15576 SW 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
15576 SW 103rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15576 SW 103rd St pet-friendly?
No, 15576 SW 103rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 15576 SW 103rd St does offer parking.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15576 SW 103rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St have a pool?
Yes, 15576 SW 103rd St has a pool.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 15576 SW 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15576 SW 103rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15576 SW 103rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15576 SW 103rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
